LETTER: New travel restrictions too costly, Langley letter writer argues

Dear Editor,

Canadian citizens are supposed to avoid all non-essential travel.

When travelling by air coming back to Canada you must quarantine for 14 days, if you have symptoms or don’t have symptoms.

Now with the new strict rules, recently, by the federal government, most air passengers entering Canada will soon be required to take another COVID-19 test and wait up to three days in a government-designated hotel.

For their hotel stay for three days will cost each person $2,000 dollars. Costs are for testing, transportation, hotel security, meals, and added health protections for hotel staff. To force Canadian citizens to pay over $2,000 for three nights in a hotel, will be financial hardship for many.

Dean Clark, Langley

