Letter: New rec centre better option

I LOVE ART. It’s all over my house. I would have more but I have no space left on the walls.

However, I am voting “no” to a new $25 million art gallery.

I believe a greater volume of people would use a new rec centre with a new pool, hot tub, gymnasium, weight room, running track, etc. I can guarantee you it would appeal to a far greater demographic. Also, user pay and memberships would generate a lot more income than an art gallery. Seniors, teens, families, would benefit. It would be a safe place to get exercise all year round and there would also be more employment opportunities.

C. McKenzie