LETTER: New position a great idea, but extend the deadline

Re: “Nelson to hire climate change co-ordinator,” May 23

Thank you so much to the City of Nelson for starting the process to hire a climate change co-ordinator. This seems to me to be a very timely step in the right direction to face some of the challenges that we as a city will be running into in the future. I very much applaud this step and appreciate it being done on my behalf as a Nelson resident.

I was a little taken aback by the timing of the closing of the posting for this position. When the story appeared in the Nelson Star, I passed on this info to a couple of people in my life who are very involved in climate action initiatives to see if they might want to apply for this job or knew of someone who did.

It turns out that the job posting closed almost two weeks ago!

This is a two-year contract for what I consider to be a very pivotal position and I would have liked to see a more rigorous effort made to ensure that the best possible candidate is chosen.

Why was the job posting closed before the general public was made aware that it even existed?

Was it the enthusiasm over this amazing new position, or maybe in order to meet a granting deadline?

I would like to respectfully ask that the job posting deadline for this position be extended for a reasonable time (one or two weeks?) to allow members of the general public to participate in this process. You never know what amazing results might come out of doing this.

Valerie Sanderson

Nelson