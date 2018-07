As so many others, I am struggling to understand how the decision to move ahead with adding two lanes at Ravensong is the way to go.

A new facility in Parksville is what they need and at the same time it would take stress off the Qualicum Beach facility. Both communities then benefit.

I haven’t talked to a single person who thinks the current plan makes any sense.

Sherry Belanger

Qualicum Beach