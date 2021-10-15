Letter: New park step in right direction

This is indeed public and private money well spent

New park step in right direction

Dear CVRD directors and chairman:

I am certainly chuffed our provincial government has announced establishment of our new 143-hectare Hwsalu-utsum Park in Cowichan’s Eagle Heights area.

This is indeed public and private money well spent to preserve Cowichan’s threatened and vanishing habitat — including old growth — as urban sprawl and climate change sadly afflicts our beloved, verdant valley.

Hwsalu-utsum Park joins other parks and trails wisely created across Cowichan as a hedge against eco-destruction ruining other regions and municipalities such as Langford.

I hope the CVRD’s parkland-acquisition fund is now used to create even more valley parkland for habitat preservation, human-powered recreation, biodiversity, education, and cultural uses.

I also hope North Cowichan council is now wise enough to save all of our Six Mountains and municipal forest reserve — after long-awaited public consultation — as parkland to connect with Hwsalu-utsum and our other priceless parks.

Peter W. Rusland

North Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen