Letter: New highway barriers are great except for lack of emergency turn-arounds

There is a long stretch without a way for emergency vehicles to turnaround

Editor,

Just a quick comment on all the cement dividers installed along Highway 97 between Penticton and Trout Creek.

All in all a great idea to keep motorists safe, with one exception. I noticed that there is a very long stretch with no “emergency vehicle turnaround” area. So if a police cruiser sees a vehicle driving like a maniac in the opposite direction in some areas, they have no means of turning around and pursuing.

There needs to be a few spots designated as emergency vehicle turnarounds, where just enough concrete barriers could be removed to allow for an ambulance to turn around and change direction.

Just a thought for consideration for the planners in the highway department.

Mark Billesberger

Penticton

