A new master union agreement for public construction could add as much as $100 million to the cost of replacing the Pattullo Bridge, according to B.C. transportation ministry estimates. (Black Press/files)

Editor, The News:

Re: B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land.

Mr. Fletcher, your concerns about the workers’ meal menus seem petty when one considers that upper managers and corporate ‘leaders’ routinely enjoy salaries, benefits and other perks most wage earners would consider excessive.

Even the lowly municipal councillors can award themselves raises in pay and benefits as they see fit, something the working person is never allowed to do.

Al Crout

Maple Ridge