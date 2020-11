To the Editor,

I want my voice heard. I want to say as a community we need to stop this madness with crimes in our town; everyone is getting worried every day and it not OK to worry.

We all need to stand up and work together to clean up port Alberni. Theft is out of control and I think we need to have Neighbourhood Watch everywhere. I feel that everyone needs to know that there’s someone here that wants something to change.

Dallas Papineau,

Port Alberni

