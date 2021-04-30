LETTER: Neighbours have concerns about Summerland development

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

Re: Development of 8709 Jubilee Rd. East.

I am writing this letter to express my concerns and that of my neighbours.

They are as follows:

• Height of the building. The five-storey building would not fit in the neighbourhood. All buildings surrounding the lot are one-storey and three-storey.

• The lack of parking. The general guideline is that there be 1.5 spaces for every unit.

• The lack of a sidewalk.

• The increase in traffic. Already more than 100 vehicles per day use Jubilee Road.

We also have a concern about the lack of council’s transparency informing us, including the businesses, about this development. Regardless of the current COVID-19 restrictions, there needs to be an in-person public hearing, outdoors if necessary.

The other question we have is if any members of the council have actually been to the lot? Have you visited it and walked around its parameters taking note of the surroundings?

We appreciate that being in public office is not an easy job and we are thankful people like you are willing to take on the task.

On behalf of my neighbours and myself, would you take these concerns into consideration and give us a response.

Lorna Kindrachuk

Summerland

