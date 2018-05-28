Letter: Needs and benefits of community, at times compete with neighbour interests

I am writing as a member of the Oak Bay United Church community, and as a resident in the community of Oak Bay.

Oak Bay United Church is one of Oak Bay’s many community-led institutions. These institutions include our schools, such as Glenlyon Norfolk and St. Michaels, our sports facilities such as the Victoria and Uplands golf courses and the yacht club, and the Kiwanis and Baptist subsidized housing.

These institutions are generally managed by volunteer boards. The boards try to provide the best level of services to the community, with responsible stewardship of the organizations’ assets, and managing liabilities.

Of course, these institutions have neighbours, and their neighbours have legitimate and important interests, such as building size and density, parking, traffic and so on.

At times, the needs and benefits for the community will compete with the interests of the neighbours. This doesn’t imply bad faith on the part of the neighbours, or the board volunteers. With hard work and good faith, it is possible to find a compromise that serves the needs of our community, including our neighbours.

Paul Blood

Oak Bay