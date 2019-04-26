LETTER: NDP putting oil access at risk

Dear Editor,

John Horgan and the BC NDP are going to get us cut off from Alberta oil.

We can’t afford the BC NDP carbon tax that makes everything more expensive and is just another tax on everything.

BC NDP are for unions and the BC Liberals are for the average person.

In the last election we voted for a BC Liberal minority government, and the NDP and Greens went behind our backs and closed doors and against the people’s will and formed government.

B.C. voters don’t forget what the BC NDP did in the last election either.

Dean Clark, Langley