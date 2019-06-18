LETTER: NDP failing on ride-hailing promise

Dear Editor,

There are many groups that support implementing rideshare in B.C. now. Among them are CNIB, ABLE BC, MADD, and the BC Chamber of Commerce.

In short, these agencies want to make transportation safer for the people they represent, as well as all people of B.C.

The NDP ran for election with ride-hailing as a promise by the end of 2017. It is 2019 and they are still stalling and throwing up barriers under the guise of protecting us from ourselves.

The vast majority of drivers in B.C. are Class 5 Drivers, and every day we are safely driving our neighbours to medical services, friend’s children to schools, and friends home after an evening at the pub.

I voted NDP in 2017 under the premise that they support the common man.

Instead of support, I have been slapped in the face.

Greg Wright, Langley

