LETTER: Must secure orca food

Robert Tritschler nailed it on the head in his letter dated July 19, 2018 (Herring needed to feed orcas).

It should not take a genius at DFO to figure out that in order for the orca population to succeed and flourish, they need to make sure the entire food chain is secure all the way down to the food that herring feed on.

The chinook population only come down the inside because there has been feed here for them in the past few years.

I am curious to see what they will do with the salmon farms.

Andy Lankester

Nanoose Bay