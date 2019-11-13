Third annual Murrayville Remembrance Ceremony attracted upwards of 1,000 people on Nov. 11. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Murrayville’s Nov. 11 ceremony lauded

The community-organized ceremony is only in its third year and grows in popularity each year

Dear Editor,

We attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Murrayville Cenotaph. It was very well run, had a good sound system, and the flow and content was excellent. Kudos to the committee.

Valerie Caskey, Murrayville

Previous story
Editorial: Entrust committees with current city business
Next story
POLL: Is there enough affordable housing in Parksville Qualicum Beach?

Just Posted

Most Read