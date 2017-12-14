Letter: Murdoch deserves credit for corporate ban bid

It was with great interest and curiosity how your paper gave the impression that our mayor Nils Jensen had put forward the idea of banning political donations and getting big money out of municipal politics.This is simply not true as it was Coun. Kevin Murdoch that put this motion forward at the Union of BC Municipalities not our mayor Nils Jensen. Kevin acted alone and riding on the tails of banning big money out of provincial politics he rightly assumed the timing was right for his motion to be considered by the UBCM.

Congratulations and credit should go to Kevin Murdoch whose motion creates a level playing field for all candidates which is long overdue.

Rachel McDonnell

Oak Bay