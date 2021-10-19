LETTER: Multi-family residential housing must become priority for Langley

One reader, with a growing family, hopes government will focus on affordable housing

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

I love living in Langley with my small (but growing) family.

I am concerned, however, about the future of affordable housing and the opportunities that my own children will have to call Langley home.

RELATED: House prices in Langley pass $1.4 million

Recently, I was reading about the initiative in Vancouver to allow for small-scale, multi-family housing to be built on a standard single-family lot (see makinghome.ca).

I have also visited the Higgins family’s project in Delta, in which four townhouse units were built on a single-family lot, which now means that four generations (grandparents, parents, children, and grandchildren) live comfortably, independently, but with a strong sense of closeness and community.

My question is: when will this become a priority in Langley?

RELATED – AT YOUR SERVICE: How to handle rising housing prices

In order to make this possible, our local government needs to make adjustments to our zoning bylaws, neighbourhood, and community plans.

We need more options and have to act now to make this amazing place to live affordable for our children.

Nick Schock, Walnut Grove

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times