LETTER: Much work has been done at Summerland Skate Park

Let's not rush the process of use lest we ruin some of the more challenging and unique contours

Dear Editor:

From the time of the construction of the mixed use building obscuring public observation of the former Summerland Skate Park it became an untenable and questionable asset.

One could not let children use that park without direct and constant observation and adult supervision.

Regardless of plaques or who will or will not be recognized, much work and effort has been expended to provide an eminently usable exercise facility and modern public asset.

RELATED: Construction begins on Summerland skatepark

RELATED: Plaque at Summerland Skate Park should be reconsidered

Many of our younger folks and their parents, and perhaps even a few septuagenarians, just can’t wait for the park to open for use.

However; let’s not rush the process of use lest we ruin some of the more challenging and unique contours.

A group of youth-invested seniors has been stock-piling all manner and sizes of roller blades and will have them available for use when the grand opening is finally scheduled.

I would welcome Frank Martens’s participation at the formal grand opening with a short skate and will provide him a pair of (albeit used) roller blades if he will send me his skate size.

Let’s now remove the old facility and establish an in-town recycle facilityon that newly freed-up piece of real estate.

A.J. Flaman

Summerland

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.