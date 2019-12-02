When I started to read Lt. Colonel John McCrae’s poem In Flanders Fields, you could have heard a pin drop. (files)

LETTER: MRSS remembers well

Some people are quick to criticize youth today, but I can't help but have hope for the future.

Editor, The News:

On Thursday, Nov. 7, I had the privilege of participating in the Remembrance Day service at Maple Ridge secondary.

The main gym, where the service was held, was darkened with a few spotlights, which added to the serene atmosphere.

The school band and choir were dressed in black, as were the drama students, who performed a skit.

At the front of the gym, a large screen was erected and a continuous slide show played, illustrating all aspects of Remembrance Day, from the battlefields to the many veterans who fought.

There were two back-to-back services to accommodate the 1,200 students.

As each of the 600 students filed quietly into the bleachers, I had to admire their stellar behaviour.

When I started to read Lt. Colonel John McCrae’s poem In Flanders Fields, you could have heard a pin drop.

The service itself was simple.

Having attended and participated in Remembrance Day Services for 52 years, I have never been more impacted by a memorial service than this one, especially the respectful demeanor of the students, and the contents of the service.

Some people are quick to criticize youth today, but I can’t help but have hope for the future because of the exemplary behaviour and attention shown by these students.

Daryl Stone,

retired RCMP

staff sergeant

Maple Ridge

