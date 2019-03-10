LETTER: MP Jati Sidhu’s apology for disrespectful comments not accepted

Mr. Jati Sidhu,

I was more than a bit aghast with your statements regarding the Honorable Jody Wilson-Raybould in regards to the current SNC-Lavalin scandal. Your comments that she couldn’t handle the stress or that this was sour grapes or that her father was pulling the strings showed a shocking level of misogyny and disrespect.

That those words would even come out of your mouth means one of two things:Either you believe the words you spoke and simply back pedaled with an insincere, generic and scripted apology that you READ in parliament after the backlash that came from the public.

Or you are simply towing the Liberal party line and trying to assist Trudeau in slandering and discrediting Ms. Wilson-Raybould publicly in order to minimize (unsuccessfully I might add) the damage this scandal is having on him and your party as a whole.

I am appalled at the misogyny inherent in these comments, as I have no doubt that they would never have been uttered had a man been in her position. To suggest that she couldn’t “handle the stress” when clearly the Prime Minister and his office exerted overt and continued pressure on her in order to cut SNC-Lavalin a deal is nothing short of slanderous and defamatory.

To go even further and suggest “sour grapes” as if she is just angry that she was demoted from her position and is lashing out goes to the Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned mentality.

Finally, suggesting that somehow her father is “pulling the strings?” As if, because she is a woman, a man must be manipulating her? This is beyond the pale!

As one of your constituents, I do NOT accept your scripted, insincere and generic apology. I do not believe you are sorry and I am utterly embarrassed that you represent my riding. Clearly Ms. Wilson-Raybould chose to uphold the law for the good of the country over the good of the party. Too bad you appear to lack the integrity to do the same.

-Barbara Nash, Agassiz

