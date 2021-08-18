LETTER: Mounties accused of using excessive force at Fairy Creek

Peaceful land defenders at Fairy Creek now need medical treatment after dealing with the RCMP.

Why are our tax dollars going to excessive RCMP enforcement day and night at Fairy Creek? Are police not supposed to protect us anymore – and are instead working for private industry? The escalation in violence against land defenders is scary.

Please tell the RCMP to stand down before someone is killed.

Premier John Horgan has been looking the other way and ignoring the situation while police break the law. If someone gets seriously injured or killed up there it is on you, John Horgan.

Patricia Lundquist

Sooke

Sooke News Mirror