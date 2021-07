If quiet motorcycles are unsafe the roads should be littered with crashed BMWs and Hondo Gold Wings, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Loud pipes are dangerous because they prevent the rider and nearby traffic from hearing emergency sirens.

The loud pipes crowd are just looking for an excuse to make noise. They probably put playing card noisemakers on their bike’s spokes as kids.

Steen Petersen

Nanaimo

Parksville Qualicum Beach News