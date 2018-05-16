Letter: Mother’s Day kindness

This happened on Sunday afternoon at the Penticton Plaza and I hope the young lady gets to read this

My wife is 69 years old and still working part-time as a supervisor/cashier.

She came home on Sunday with tears in her eyes. I asked what was wrong? And, who had upset her? A normal response, but then she explained to me that a customer, a young woman of about 16 years old, had heard my wife talking to another customer about Mother’s Day and the fact that all her children were back east so she never hears from them or sees them.

Five minutes later the young girl returned to the store with a bunch of roses for my wife. The young girl explained that she had overheard her talking and wanted to do something special for her on Mother’s Day. This brought tears to her eyes as she told me this and soon I had tears too. Such a sweet lovely thing to do.

Maybe there is still a glimpse of hope for mankind. From the bottom of my heart, young lady, thank you a millions times, thank you. This happened on Sunday afternoon at the Penticton Plaza and I hope the young lady gets to read this. Bless her.

John Church

Penticton