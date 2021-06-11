LETTER: Mother of crash victim thanks officers who helped

Tayah-Marie Bernadette and her unborn baby Rosily Eliana were killed in a head-on collision near Bridal Falls

Justin and Tayah Lloyd. Tayah was six months pregnant when she was killed in a head-on collision near Bridal Falls east of Chilllwack on May 26, 2018. (GoFundMe)

Re: “Sentence handed down for Chilliwack man for head-on crash that killed pregnant woman,” Chilliwack Progress Feb. 6, 2020 at www.theprogress.com

The crash on May 26, 2018 that killed my amazing daughter Tayah-Marie Bernadette and her unborn baby Rosily Eliana impacted so, so many lives. The loss is immeasurable.

At this time my family and I need to thank these remarkable police officers who have been incredibly instrumental in the healing throughout this tragedy.

I wish to send out a most heartfelt thank you to Cpl. Blair Fuller, Cpl. Gordon Parsons, and Const. Peter Ostrom of the RCMP’s B.C. Highway Patrol.

For all involved, a special thank you also to the Chilliwack RCMP detachment, Mr. Neal Moulton from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Paul Henderson and Laura Hooseman from Black Press.

Our communities, being protected by these exceptionally professional people, is to all our benefits.

Tayah-Marie and baby Rosily Eliana’s cross has been placed in a lovely meadow by the river, near the crash site in Bridal Falls close to Peters Road.

This is a great loss forever of two beautiful souls.

Rochelle Hebert Durand

