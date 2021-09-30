LETTER: Most Canadians have been vaccinated, Langley letter writer points out

A local person says most people okay with getting shots to keep others safe

Dear Editor,

Re: [Vaccinations and passports chipping away at rights, Langley Advance Times, Sept. 23]

There are a couple mistaken ideas in this letter:

1. ” The government is dividing the people.” However, with almost 85 per cent of “the people” vaccinated, this seems like a majority of people united.

2. “Once you give up a freedom, it never comes back.” Based on what verifiable information? You have the freedom to remain unvaccinated, but you do not have the right to put other people at risk with your choices.

To me, that is the central issue. I have a right to go about my life by following prudent safety protocols.

Mandates are nothing new.

Society and governments decided that seat belts be mandated for safety reasons.

Too many unbelted people were dying.

Lives were saved with that mandate.

Medical experts, and most of society have decided that proof of vaccination should be mandated for safety reasons.

Too many unvaccinated people are dying.

Lives will be saved by this mandate.

Laurie Baldwin, Murrayville

