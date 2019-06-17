Letter: ‘More work to do on Highway 7’

Editor, The News:
Everyone wants to feel safe on the roads they use to get around — whether it’s for commuting to work or getting across town for an appointment.
I’ve heard from people in Mission, Maple Ridge, and especially those from Whonnock that safety along Highway 7 is a serious concern.
Having lived in Maple Ridge for many years, I’ve heard many tragic stories of crashes, often resulting in loss of life.
I have spoken with Claire Trevena, minister of transportation and infrastructure, about the importance of finishing the work on Highway 7 and addressing outstanding concerns.
I have advocated for improvements to highways and roads all across the region. I’m glad we’re delivering on significant improvements to Highway 7, including the four-laning of many stretches of the road, which will keep traffic flowing safely, and reduce the chance of a crossover accident.
We’ve doubled the length of the eastbound left-turn lane at the Highway 11-Highway 7 intersection, and installed new LED lighting to make it easier for drivers to see clearly, especially at night.
These upgrades will go a long way in making our streets safer, but we have more work to do.
The parts of Highway 7 that have not yet been upgraded into four lanes are boxed in by rock on one side and ditches on the other.
These conditions make this last stretch particularly difficult to upgrade.
But there is a way forward, and I am confident this work will begin soon.
I will continue to advocate for this much-needed project and upgrades to roads in our community. I understand how important completing the four-laning of Highway 7 is to the people in this area, and I share your concerns.
I’ll continue working with Minister Trevena to ensure upgrades will go ahead and I will keep the community updated on the progress of the project.
Bob D’Eith, MLA
Maple Ridge-Mission