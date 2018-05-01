LETTER: More transparency sought in supportive housing project

Re: Residents seek info on supportive housing project, The NEWS, April 19).

It is drug use, addictions and the crime that it brings that I and the people I have talked to are against. Many addicts steal to support their habit. Dealers supply drugs. They are fearful that this criminal element will change Parksville and they will not feel safe in their own city.

In this supportive housing only the shelter side is drug-free. In the permanent housing they are free to do what they wish in their units. People I have talked to are not against housing for the homeless, at risk of homelessness or low-income families, seniors, people with disabilities, singles or couples. There are many people requiring affordable housing only, no drug use, no other needs, will they qualify for this supportive housing? Would they want to live here with people doing drugs in their unit?

Last summer I was told by ICCS that this would be a drug-free building. I went to their open house on March 20, 2018 and could not see that anywhere. I looked at the handout (Proposed supportive housing…) and under Being A Good Neighbour I see “Conduct needle sweeps.” Then, under Creating a Safe Environment, I see “Criminal activity will not be tolerated.” Then I talked to ICCS staff.

Using drugs in your unit, alone or with friends, is a criminal activity.

This project is being promoted as housing for the homeless or at risk of homelessness, it is much, much more than that.

I sent a list of questions to the mayor, council and ICCS. It was received by council and was forwarded to BC Housing, ICCS and the Oceanside Task Force on Homelessness.

I need transparency and the facts on this build before the public hearing on the rezoning of 222 Corfield. How about you?

June Beaman

Parksville