LETTER: More support for the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Dear editor,

I must applaud Rob McCulloch for his letter of April 19, about the Kinder Morgan pipeline (There are no realistic alternatives to pipelines).

Premier Horgan’s government is in the unfortunate position of the tail wagging the dog. He is beholden to three Green party members, who support his government against a certain non-confidence motion from the BC Liberals. It should be pointed out that the Green Party garnered a mere 17 per cent of the vote in our recent provincial election. Seventeen per cent does not a government make. We are fortunate in having a Canadian prime minister who understands the benefits Kinder Morgan will bring to this country and to two of our provinces, and will see to it that the pipeline project goes forward. If Horgan cannot discard his three hangers-on he should resign and call an election.

Norman Blondel

Courtenay