Pipeline construction on Trans Mountain line twinning, already completed in Alberta. (Kinder Morgan Canada)

LETTER: More support for the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Dear editor,

Dear editor,

I must applaud Rob McCulloch for his letter of April 19, about the Kinder Morgan pipeline (There are no realistic alternatives to pipelines).

Premier Horgan’s government is in the unfortunate position of the tail wagging the dog. He is beholden to three Green party members, who support his government against a certain non-confidence motion from the BC Liberals. It should be pointed out that the Green Party garnered a mere 17 per cent of the vote in our recent provincial election. Seventeen per cent does not a government make. We are fortunate in having a Canadian prime minister who understands the benefits Kinder Morgan will bring to this country and to two of our provinces, and will see to it that the pipeline project goes forward. If Horgan cannot discard his three hangers-on he should resign and call an election.

Norman Blondel

Courtenay

Previous story
Letter: ‘Point us towards provincial park’
Next story
LETTER: Saanich council acts on tax without information

Just Posted

LETTER: More support for the Kinder Morgan pipeline

  • 9 hours ago

 

Snowball fights should be allowed

 

Requiem, Verdi’s masterpiece, presented in Duncan May 5

 

Royal Bay girls’ soccer team sets sights on provincials

 

Most Read