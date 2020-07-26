LETTER: More speed enforcement needed in North Langley

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

I live in the area of 87th Avenue and 208th Street, Walnut Grove, Langley.

My wife and I have lived here for 18 years and we have noticed a marked increase in the number of speeding vehicles.

We also hear either vehicles with no mufflers, faulty mufflers or decimal-raising noisy mufflers on an hourly basis.

When we moved here, we spotted frequent radar and traffic checks. I, my wife, and our neighbours wonder why enforcement officers seem to be missing in our area.

I have had 50 years experience working for the RCMP, some of those years on traffic duties.

Issuing tickets was considered in general to be the responsibility of all officers, not just those on traffic duty.

Let’s deal with the problem efficiently.

Wayne McLaren, Walnut Grove

