Letter: More research into solar power needed

I was happy to read a letter (Penticton Western News, April 18, It’s time to talk about solar power) regarding solar power. Thank you.

I agree Penticton should be doing more to research the long-term alternative of solar. It is good that the mayor is getting together with Summerland with perhaps a small sounding endeavour. A start with what I hope is more to come.

Nearly two years ago I wrote to Richard Cannings regarding solar power, suggesting the City of Penticton and Penticton Indian Band should work together to attract the solar panel manufacturing industry. I regret that Penticton may be left dragging its heels in this regard and will become yet another city left having to play catch-up while others use innovation. I would like to see new requirements for developers to include a specific percentage of new builds to include solar in new apartments and condos. As well, a percentage of units aimed at economically priced rents with rent controls built in. Affordable? Whatever affordable means, convenient description for most politicians. Mandatory — because no corporation or industry that I know of in Canada is open to any voluntary suggestion.

I find it interesting that street smart China still requires fossil fuels but at the same time leads the world in solar production. We have to think of the future. Long term and full time employment and training. Our last premier, unfortunately, stuck to fossil thinking with LNG. Even with her gone, we now have fossil pipelines about to be built. Fossils are the past and solar is the future. As many are aware which will become more affordable as the industry grows, even selling to grid any extra.

So, could Penticton, together with the PIB (they have the land), attract manufacturing a solar industry to our area, providing training and apprenticeships in the manufacturing of panels, installation of panels? Let’s become one of the solar leaders instead of fossil followers.

We will also need help from federal and provincial governments with regards to incentives such a start up grants and research, so it will become reality and not just something to talk about.

Mavis Close

Penticton