Letter: More environmental balance needed

I am a longtime resident of Langford and I am having a difficult time coming to terms with what has been taking place in my city.

The amount of environmental degradation is very disturbing. There seems to be no end in sight.

Mayor Stew Young with his “build it and they will come” mentality lacks the foresight balancing devolpment with conservation.

The natural spaces that are being destroyed due to development is alarming.

This loss has a negative impact on wildlife as well, but I do not feel this concerns Mayor Young and council. There is no disputing that environmental degradation is alive and thriving in Langford.When the dust settles and the last tree has been cut Langford will have become nothing more than an over developed, crowded city.

Mayor Young has the capability to reverse the environmental degredation in Langford. The question is: will he?

Debe Rosset

Langford

