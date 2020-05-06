m

LETTER: Moral choices not about profit

From reader Charles Jeanes

Re: “Nationalism a key variable in post-COVID-19 world,” April 23

“Historical experience is not encouraging,” writes retired professor emeritus Robert Malcolmson in his letter. Being an historian (without such a distinguished career) I take his essay as opportunity to rebound from his remarks, on nationalism, the U.N., and government action.

I too struggle to be hopeful, having studied world history, and I’d love to see humanity learning lessons from the present pandemic. I regard the U.N. as a hopeful ideal for better global co-ordination of human efforts in health, economics, climate policy, and peacemaking. I grasp the obstacles, and national egoism in great powers is definitely, as Malcolmson says, a major one.

Security from threats has been a compelling reason for the nation-state to monopolize power, and the willing surrender of sovereign authority to the U.N. by world powers seems so improbable that the effort would be better spent on realistic aims.

National ego has not prevented states lowering trade barriers or capital-and-labour flows, and that alerts us to the power of economic decision-makers to set policy: “Free Trade” isn’t a nationalist tenet. Can potent decision-makers in Western corporate economy, or in Putin’s Russia or Xi’s China, be persuaded to let the U.N. rule in political realms? I seriously doubt capitalists in any major power want their state to weaken sovereignty over defence policy for the U.N.

Co-operation among states for health or climate purposes seems reasonable, as it’s been since at least the 1970s. We’ve little to prove we understood the importance of that fact. In our COVID crisis, national populations relied on state authorities for scientifically-intelligent responses, but leaders haven’t agreed what constitutes intelligence. New Zealand: exemplary! America, China, Italy: highly problematic.

Corporate and worker imperatives claim priority even over health; witness popular pressures to “re-open” locked-down economies and “Liberate American business!”

Economics notwithstanding, Canada can best support human survival by extermination of the tar-sands industry. Now’s the perfect opportunity, when Alberta’s industry isn’t functional; let it expire. To the industry’s dependants, I urge: moral choices aren’t made for profit; you must mobilize Albertan economic innovation.

Charles Jeanes

Nelson

Nelson Star

Previous story
LETTER: Writer quick to give credit to company despite differences

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Burns Lake 2020 Interior planting starts after COVID-19 delays

    On May 10 and May 11, around 50 planters with Waterside Ventures, will be coming to the Burns Lake area to finally start the planting season for them. The local tree planting company will plant on the Southside, around town and in the Babine area. Of the seven companies that have been awarded the planting contracts, a few have already started work in the Lakes District area according to a spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, who said that "the development planting has commenced in this area as of this week (April 27) and will likely continue until late June."

  • Houston’s biggest public works project in decades

    In what will be the biggest public works project in decades, the District of Houston has let a $3.274 million contract to replace underground infrastructure and revitalize 9th Street in the downtown area.

  • Phone, internet scam warning issued

    A national reporting service provides advice

  • Canfor closure extended to at least middle of May

    Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales

  • Staying safe

    A Houston resident on Poplar Street has his yard gorilla playing it safe with a face mask. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Golfers reacting well to COVID-19 prevention rules

    And there have been tournament cancellations

  • Garden Starter Kits – a potential supplementary source for food in your backyard

    When Tracey Payne, the LINK garden coordinator received vegetable garden seeds, she planted a few for the community garden and still had a large amount of seed packets left with her. Instead of throwing them away, she started working on a project for the community, with the help of the local public library.