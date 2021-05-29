LETTER: Monster homes must be stopped

Maple Ridge woman can't be silent on issue any longer

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

This letter addresses the ridiculousness of the monster homes being built in our city, with no consideration of those around them.

The destruction of the character of neighbourhoods within our community is caused by the greed of developers.

You’ve seen them.

RELATED: More housing options for farms in Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

Monster houses.

You’ve shaken your head in disbelief and continued on your way.

I’m shaking my head again, but this time, can’t walk away… can’t look away.

One’s going in beside me, and the developer is asking for more.

Be the change you want to see in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Charlene Fiehn, Maple Ridge

.

RECENT LETTER: Doggy doo but owners don’t

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News