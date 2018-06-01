LETTER: Money spent to purchase pipeline could have been put to much better use

Dear editor,

I was opposed to the pipeline while it was owned by Kinder Morgan, but am appalled to know that my tax dollars are being used to buy it. Apart from the danger from bitumen spills, the increased tanker traffic will harm the cetacean population residing in the water on the route that will be taken by the tankers.

If the government has so much money, why aren’t they using it to ensure clean water for all First Nations, and adequate housing for seniors and people forced to live on the street, among other priorities I could list.

Darien Duck,

Courtenay

