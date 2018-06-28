LETTER: Money should be spent on connecting existing paths

I was pleased to see the announcement that nearly $700,000 would be coming to Qualicum Beach from BikeBC. I was not pleased however to learn the money would be spent on building a bike path on Memorial Avenue between Crescent Road and Village Way.

I was pleased to see the announcement that nearly $700,000 would be coming to Qualicum Beach from BikeBC. I was not pleased however to learn the money would be spent on building a bike path on Memorial Avenue between Crescent Road and Village Way.

If, according to Luke Sales, Qualicum Beach’s cycle paths should be “convenient” why not spend some of the money on connecting the current bike paths that use the town’s roadways with more signage and road markings rather than building a bike path on a section of road that very few cyclists cycle on, unless they’re going down the hill?

Finally, in regard to Mr. Sales’ comment about safety, why not use some of the money to make the existing bike paths safer by installing crosswalks at the busiest intersections along the route? For example, where the bike path crosses Rupert Road at Arbutus and where the bike path crosses Qualicum Road onto Fern Road.

Tim Benesh

Qualicum Beach

Previous story
LETTER: Second pool would ease aquatic angst

Just Posted

LETTER: The word ‘junkie’ has no place in public discourse

  • 5 hours ago

 

LETTER: Money should be spent on connecting existing paths

  • 5 hours ago

 

Gilbert Smith Forest Products celebrates 50 years in Barriere

  • 5 hours ago

 

LETTER: Second pool would ease aquatic angst

  • 5 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Special thanks to the Rotarians

    Dear Editor,

  • Fletcher’s climate science facts are baseless, arrogant

    Tom Fletcher's recent column Making Sense of Climate Policy (Terrace Standard, May 31, 2018) appears to be another ill-informed attempt to continue the "doubt is our product" strategy of delaying public action toward ameliorating the accumulating effects of climate change.

  • LETTER: Money should be spent on connecting existing paths

    I was pleased to see the announcement that nearly $700,000 would be coming to Qualicum Beach from BikeBC. I was not pleased however to learn the money would be spent on building a bike path on Memorial Avenue between Crescent Road and Village Way.

  • MP McLeod reflects on recent session of Parliament

    Parliament has concluded another session and as I reflect back there were a number of issues in which all parties found common ground. From standing up for Canada when it came to fighting for NAFTA, or supporting five pieces of legislation including in my portfolio Bill C-70 an agreement on Cree Nation Governance.

  • LETTER: Tax increases difficult on fixed income

    My taxes were increased 17.5 per cent; my neighbour's by $600.

  • LETTER: Second pool would ease aquatic angst

    A new aquatic facility in Parksville to meet the needs of our expanding community of Parksville is required now.

  • LETTER: The word ‘junkie’ has no place in public discourse

    I was shocked and appalled to learn that Qualicum Beach Coun. Neil Horner made a sign that said, "Please don't give money to junkies..." and stood outside of Qualicum Foods holding it. He also used the term "junkies" during the council meeting June 18 and again in an online comment where he credited himself for scaring off the two homeless folks well known in QB stating, "The junkies are gone. You're welcome."