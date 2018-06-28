LETTER: Money should be spent on connecting existing paths

I was pleased to see the announcement that nearly $700,000 would be coming to Qualicum Beach from BikeBC. I was not pleased however to learn the money would be spent on building a bike path on Memorial Avenue between Crescent Road and Village Way.

If, according to Luke Sales, Qualicum Beach’s cycle paths should be “convenient” why not spend some of the money on connecting the current bike paths that use the town’s roadways with more signage and road markings rather than building a bike path on a section of road that very few cyclists cycle on, unless they’re going down the hill?

Finally, in regard to Mr. Sales’ comment about safety, why not use some of the money to make the existing bike paths safer by installing crosswalks at the busiest intersections along the route? For example, where the bike path crosses Rupert Road at Arbutus and where the bike path crosses Qualicum Road onto Fern Road.

Tim Benesh

Qualicum Beach