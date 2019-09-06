Letter: Money saving idea for the city

This is an open letter to Penticton city council regarding possible cost savings that can be made.

An information sheet from the city labelled, What will my 2019 taxes pay for? Had an infographic highlighting nine categories of expenditure. The single largest category was the RCMP, at about 28 per cent of municipal taxes.

I’m writing to request that council look at replacing gas-powered police cruisers with electric vehicles to save money. Due to lower fuel/maintenance costs of electric vehicles, and higher resale value, organizations are finding that the total cost of ownership over five or six years is less expensive than gas vehicles. Let’s look at what they’re finding (figures in U.S. dollars).

In August, an Indiana police department with 12 full-time officers unveiled their new Model 3 cruiser. In an article published on Indianapolis Star’s website, IndyStar, the Bargersville police said they expected to save over $20,000 over the next six years. When comparing the cost of ownership of the Model 3 against the cost of a Dodge Charger, the savings would start in year three. Their budget for gas for the Charger was just over $7,000 per year while the Model 3 one-year charging budget was under $2,000. The 240 miles (385 kilometres) range is double their typical distance travelled per day.

Capital venture firm Loup Ventures published a study in July titled Tesla Model 3: cost of ownership slightly cheaper than a Camry. In a comparison of a five-year cost of ownership, the Model 3 ($38,900) came out to $0.46 per mile, while the Camry LE ($24,600) cost per mile was $0.49. Find the study to see the cost comparison table.

After a trial period in Penticton, we could transition our whole fleet of cruisers. The money saved could go towards hiring another officer.

Paul Russo

Penticton