LETTER: Money from oil not worth the risk

The route of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Chilliwack at Peach Ponds looking south towards the Vedder River. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Dear Editor,

It’s amazing that moving forward is a viable concept when it comes to new energy concepts, when we all know oil is passé — no longer a product the earth can tolerate nor digest!

Knowing that China has us by the short and curlies, we still have to resist for it is our waters that will be damaged forever. Does China give a hoot? No! They want our dirty oil now, whatever the cost to our country’s waters, air and land.

Who do we turn to for help with clean up? Who?

In the end, the money we make from this dirty oil will never be enough to clean up a spill. The environment will never recover.

The job creation would be better to invest in new clean energy, for the few employees the pipeline finally employs is not worth the risk.

There will be a rush of jobs in the building, then what? We wait for the leak, the disaster, the whale population to decline further, tankers to run aground, tankers leaking, tankers crashing. Not actually the British Columbia we know and love!

I’ve been against the pipeline from the beginning, and more information on the tankers has affirmed my mind that if China wants oil, they should dig up their own country and waterways.

-Sharon Francis, Agassiz

news@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter