Dear Editor,

Justin Trudeau is giving multi-billion-dollar corporation Loblaws $12 million to buy new fridges.

The Liberals just handed $12 million of your money to a company that brought in profits of over $750 million last year.

If you wanted to sum up just how disconnected Justin Trudeau and his entitled Liberal government is from Canadians, there it is. They’re not giving this money to Canadian families, they are giving it to a hugely profitable corporation.

Dean Clark, Langley