LETTER: Molson Coors property is still an eyesore

Driving by the Molson-Coors plant daily, I have been watching their approach after being tuned up publicly for their poor performance on the outside appearance of the plant.
Molson has made no effort to protect their trees during this summer, and now we are left to view rows of dead trees. The people who designed the greenspace layout, approved the work and did the planting must have a sad heart to see the total disregard for their effort.
Molson seems to be able to thumb their nose at city hall, the planning department and building permits, as part of the permit included greenspace and landscaping of trees.
Molson has further been the only company to be able to disrespect the building permit department and not allow the city to finish the sidewalk along Kerr Avenue.
The local business on Progress Way cut the lawns, water their trees, and keep the boulevard well-maintained.
These are people who are proud of Chilliwack and respect their customers.
Molson is slowly becoming an eyesore at the front door of Chilliwack.
Fred Petersen
Chilliwack
