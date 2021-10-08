LETTER: Molson Coors property is still an eyesore

Company seems to be able to thumb their nose at city hall

Sheets of plastic are seen near pools of water around a landscaped area of the Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery in Chilliwack on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Driving by the Molson-Coors plant daily, I have been watching their approach after being tuned up publicly for their poor performance on the outside appearance of the plant.

Molson has made no effort to protect their trees during this summer, and now we are left to view rows of dead trees. The people who designed the greenspace layout, approved the work and did the planting must have a sad heart to see the total disregard for their effort.

RELATED: Complaints come in about the look of Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery site

Molson seems to be able to thumb their nose at city hall, the planning department and building permits, as part of the permit included greenspace and landscaping of trees.

Molson has further been the only company to be able to disrespect the building permit department and not allow the city to finish the sidewalk along Kerr Avenue.

The local business on Progress Way cut the lawns, water their trees, and keep the boulevard well-maintained.

These are people who are proud of Chilliwack and respect their customers.

Molson is slowly becoming an eyesore at the front door of Chilliwack.

Fred Petersen

Chilliwack

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Chilliwack Progress