LETTER: MLA wants to connect with school community as COVID-19 pandemic continues

As we return to Victoria for a brief session before the Christmas break, MLAs across the province are ready to get back to work for their constituents. Having served as the MLA for Fraser-Nicola since 2013, I am incredibly honoured to once again serve as our riding's voice in Victoria and plan to use my experience in my many roles, both in government and in opposition, to work hard for families and keep our communities moving forward.

As we return to Victoria for a brief session before the Christmas break, MLAs across the province are ready to get back to work for their constituents. Having served as the MLA for Fraser-Nicola since 2013, I am incredibly honoured to once again serve as our riding’s voice in Victoria and plan to use my experience in my many roles, both in government and in opposition, to work hard for families and keep our communities moving forward.

Under the leadership of our new Interim Leader Shirley Bond, our caucus will be serving British Columbians by providing a strong and effective opposition that will hold the government to account by asking the tough questions that need to be asked.

Last week, I was appointed as the opposition critic for education. Having served as chair of the school board for 15 years as well as the president of the School Trustees Association, I am excited to bring my experience and passion for public education with me into this new role at a time when our education system is facing its greatest challenges.

So many parents, teachers, and families have worked tirelessly to keep our children safe while continuing their education and are voicing some very strong concerns with how the NDP have carried out their back-to-school plan. My top priority will be connecting with these students, teachers, parents, and associations to ensure that they have a voice in Victoria and that their concerns will be heard by the minister and this government.

As we head into the holidays, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to the many people who have worked, and continue to work, so hard to keep us safe, ease the suffering, and provide essential services. We are not far away from having a vaccine and I look forward to the days when we can be with friends and family again. Until then, I wish you all a safe and happy holiday season.

Jackie Tegart is the MLA for Fraser-Nicola

Hope Standard