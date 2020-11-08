LETTER: MLA pensions are far too rich

It was indicated in the Victoria News that Carole James will receive a pension of approximately $82,000 a year, after serving 15 years in office. Andrew Weaver will receive a pension of approximately $31,000 per year after seven years in office.

It was indicated in the Victoria News that Carole James will receive a pension of approximately $82,000 a year, after serving 15 years in office. Andrew Weaver will receive a pension of approximately $31,000 per year after seven years in office.

These amounts are about twice the pension amount of people working in the private sector.

This is not right and has to be corrected. There is no way that people in the public sector should be awarded such lucrative benefits at the expense of taxpayers.

Henry Fox

Victoria

