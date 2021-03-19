LETTER: MLA Adam Olsen did nothing wrong

Re: Tsartlip First Nation outraged after MLA reveals COVID outbreak, in the March 11 News Review.

First, a disclaimer. Adam Olsen is a friend and a neighbour. I worked on his election campaign, and voted for him. But that’s not why I’m writing

this letter. I’m writing it because I can’t figure out why he’s being excoriated for doing what Judith Sayers, president of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal

Council, demanded that provincial authorities do in December, namely to tell everyone where COVID outbreaks were occurring.

What’s he supposed to do?

Ian Cameron

Brentwood Bay

