LETTER- Military Police simply doing their jobs

Dear editor,

In response to the letter entitled Military Police ruin a perfectly good moment, I would like to comment on that writer’s comments.

I too was at Air Force Beach on April 29. As I drove onto the base, I too noticed the MP in question running radar. The MP was not hiding in the bushes. He was standing by his vehicle, wearing a bright coloured jacket that was easily seen at a distance.

As a person who did not serve in the military, I consider it an honour to be welcomed onto the base to watch the Snowbirds. Is it really asking a lot for people to slow down and follow the rules?

I truly doubt that when the young MP woke up that morning his first thought was “I plan on running someone’s fun today.”

I have trouble understanding why someone would complain because a federal employee was doing his job.

Policing is a thankless job, even in the military. If a police officer enforces the laws he/she is a “party pooper.” If they aren’t seen doing their job then people complain “where are the police when you need them.”

The person responsible for missing the show was the person who broke the law, not the MP. To that MP… thank you for your service.

Ralph Cervi,

Courtenay

