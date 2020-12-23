Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)

LETTER: Middle ground for defiant church-goers could have been to protest in law-abiding ways

Illegal activity stems from prevalent message that nothing matters more than my rights and feelings

This is in response to “I will disobey until government sorts itself out“, (Chilliwack Progress, letters, posted Dec. 18, 2020).

As a Christian, I find it sad that the mandate regarding church closures has splintered the faith community, with the majority obeying the ruling and a minority going against it. A middle ground would be expressing opposition in law-abiding ways, such as letters to newspapers and government pointing out the ambiguity in regulations pertaining to what constitutes an essential service. That’s a freedom we all have, so why not use it wisely, rather than take it for granted and overstep it? Refusing to comply “until the government sorts itself out” not only stirs up controversy, but raises a disturbing question: what fuels this act of civil disobedience?

READ MORE: LETTER: Church attendee says ban on in-person gathering is inconsistent with government policy

Presumably Christian conscience. However, it’s hard to give credence to that statement when it’s intertwined with a message not found in the Bible, but prevalent in our culture. The message is that nothing matters more than my rights and my feelings.

Mr. Penner, admitting that you felt “inspired” to act like a “badass” when approached by the police, does nothing to advance your argument that conscience forbids you to obey the regulation, nor does expressing incredulity that anyone could “possibly” take a different view. What shared public platform are you assuming, and why? You say you would have “no issue” with the closures if schools and restaurants were also closed, but then why do you have an issue now? Feeling treated unfairly is maddening, but when you combine your anger with a plea to worship the creator, you muddy the waters.

We all have human rights, but allowing our rights to be taken is not a betrayal of conscience. On the contrary, it’s an act of humility entirely compatible with God’s Word, especially when it gives life to someone else. Presently, the rights of faith communities are being taken, perhaps unfairly and unjustly, but if the result is that someone outside my community is spared a deadly virus, I won’t complain.

Shirley Isaac

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Chilliwack Progress

Previous story
LETTER: What are we teaching our children?
Next story
Gallup Poll Proves God is Right

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Limited downtime at Canfor this Christmas period

    Lumber sales have risen the latter half of this year

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • LETTER – When considering Stotan Falls, politicians need look no further than Seal Bay Nature Park

    Dear editor

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)

  • Burns Lake kids ready for Christmas

    Nathan, Nixon, Aspyn and Abbey took a quick break from having fun in snow to pose for us in front of their beautifully decorated home. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Indian cuisine added to the Burns Lake palette

    Babbi opens Tandoori Grill replacing the Grapevine pub and liquor store

  • The 55+ B.C. Games for 2021 and 2022 postponed due to COVID

    Greater Victoria hopes to reschedule to fall 2022 while no date has been set for Abbotsford