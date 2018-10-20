Letter: Mental health group invites people in Hope to find encouragement

Editor,

Mental illness is a tough foe that can isolate us. There is no need to suffer alone in silence pretending that everything is OK.

There is a new mental health group in Hope that is not organized by any existing agencies. It is an independent group that meets together on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. in the Fraser Canyon Hospital lower level conference room. It is a sharing, caring group that is confidential.

We are reaching out to help one another. Be courageous to come check it out, and find encouragement. Please remember that you are not the only one.

Regards,

Arlen Rundvall