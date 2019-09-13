LETTER: Mayor’s ride-sharing stance is embarrassing for Surrey

Doug McCallum should think put public's needs ahead of his taxi driver friends, reader argues

The Editor,

Re: “Surrey councillor slams mayor’s vow to deny ride-hailing licenses,” the Now-Leader.

Mayor Doug McCallum is heading backwards, instead of using forward-thinking on behalf of his citizens.

When I heard him proudly announce he would not approve any ride-share licenses in Surrey, my comment was, “how ridiculous.”

Lower Mainland cities are the only major cities in North America that do not have ride share and it is becoming embarrassing.

Let’s move forward instead of backwards. And Mr. Mayor, stop the election tactics and think about the general public instead of letting the taxi unions manipulate you.

We do want – and indeed need – ride-sharing in our community.

Judy McKague, Surrey

