Letter: Mayor and council must consider impact on hospital

Mayor and council must consider impact on hospital

I read with interest the excellent article by Robert Barron concerning the Bell McKinnon Local Area Plan.

As a resident of Cobble Hill, my first thought was that North Cowichan had a potential problem which would no doubt be resolved, but has no direct bearing on me.

After further thought, it occurs to me that changing any of the key elements of the LAP, as presented to VIHA, could delay construction of the hospital. This would, of course, impact all of us who live in the region and I sincerely hope that the mayor and council keep this in mind during their deliberations.

Ed White

Cobble Hill

