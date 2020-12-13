LETTER: Masks restrict the freedom to kill

Not everyone who contracts COVID-19 gets sick, but some die. If anti-maskers don't wear a mask, and they spread the virus to someone who dies, what cost will the deceased pay so they can claim their "freedom"? Would they proudly proclaim "My freedom cost someone their very life"?

Do anti-maskers think that their freedom is more important than the life of another? Surely the right to life is more important than a right to spread death. People are being asked to mask up, to prevent the spread of COVID, and preserve life.

Stop and think about it. Which causes the least harm? Wearing a mask to prevent illness and death, or being free to spread the disease which causes illness and death?

If COVID left a DNA trace of the carrier, and that led to the anti-masker who intentionally did not wear a mask, how would that affect the carrier, knowing they killed someone rather than wear a mask? Where is the deceased’s right to freedom, their right to live?

Another citizen should not die, in peacetime, so another can claim freedom over life itself. What kind of person would believe that is their right?

Meanwhile, the family and friends of the deceased must suffer the loss of their loved one. Think about how that might affect the lives of those left behind, because someone refused to accept responsibility to wear a mask to prevent illness and death.

If the carrier was linked to those who spread the virus, and then traced as the carrier that killed someone, how would they feel? If tracing proved you were the carrier, it would mean that not only did you take their freedom, you took their life!

Roberta Marshman

Saanich

