In response to Wendy Ewing's letter "Masks should be worn outside," I think she needs to be reminded that her fellow townsfolk's rights and freedoms don't end where her fears begin.

Further to that, if she is honestly so terrified to the extent that she leaps into traffic to avoid being near other people, she really needs to reconsider leaving her home at all.

David Mann

Sidney

