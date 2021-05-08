LETTER: Mask enforcers making things worse

I recently encountered a lady who was struggling to breath through her mask in the drug store. I asked her if she was OK, to which she responded that she had terrible asthma and found it very hard to breath through a mask. I suggested that she not wear one. To which she replied, "It is so hard to cope when people are constantly telling her to 'Wear a mask!'"

Come on people. Can we please do as Bonnie Henry says, and be kind? There may be a dozen reasons not to wear a mask and adding to an already difficult situation by being self-appointed mask enforcers does not help.

We can get through this if we care for each other.

Vince Bennallack

Saanichton

Goldstream News Gazette