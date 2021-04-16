LETTER: Maple Ridge resident impressed with frontline workers when husband hurt

From police to health professionals, everyone who cared for injured senior deserves praise

Dear Editor,

I want to express my sincere thanks to all front-line workers.

My husband had an accident on his electric wheelchair. He fell hard onto the road in a busy traffic intersection close to our apartment. He hit his head.

Mike was a police officer nearby at the traffic light and came right away to help us. Thank you so much for helping us without any hesitation.

They called the ambulance for us, and Mike helped me to get home.

I wanted to tell this positive story and really appreciate what all the front-line workers do to help us, including the nurses and doctors who are helping and taking special care while my husband is in hospital.

Edith Smith, Maple Ridge

